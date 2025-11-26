Man dead, two injured as speeding car rams roadside tree to avoid stray in Sohna

A 34-year-old man died and two of his friends were critically injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed a roadside tree after veering off-course in Sohna early Tuesday morning, said police. Investigators said that the deceased was identified as Sachin, a resident of Lohatki village in Sohna.

Police said that the accident took place on Sohna-Dauhla road between 12.15am and 12.30am. The trio were returning from Gulawad in Palwal after attending their friend’s wedding .

Police said that Ishwar was driving his Hyundai Venue car while Mahender was seated beside him and Sachin was in the rear seat.

A senior police officer said that Ishwar told investigators that a stray animal had suddenly jumped in front of the car following which he pushed the brakes.

“The vehicle veered off course and ended up ramming a tree. Sachin was not wearing any seat belt due to which he was thrown on the front seat and his head collided with the windshield, resulting in his death,” said the officer.

Police said that the injured duo had alerted their family members and police control room following which they were rushed to civil hospital in Sohna where doctors declared Sachin dead.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that it seems the driver was speeding due to which he lost control of the car after braking hard when a stray dog came in the front all of a sudden.

“On Ishwar’s statement, an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was being carried out at City Sohna police station. Sachin’s family members have not alleged any foul play in the accident,” he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday.