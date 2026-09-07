Man dies after falling from moving train at Pataudi railway station
Police said a sudden jerk caused the victim to lose balance as the train crossed Pataudi station, leaving him trapped between the train and platform.
A 32-year-old man died after he allegedly lost his balance and fell from a moving train onto the platform at Pataudi railway station on Saturday, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said.
The victim was identified as Arvind Kumar, from Vijayanpur Sahjara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. He had been working at a warehouse in Haryana’s Loharu town and was travelling from Delhi to Loharu via passenger train at the time of the incident.
According to preliminary investigation, as the train was crossing the Pataudi station, Kumar suffered a sudden jerk, lost his balance, fell and got stuck between the train and the platform, sustaining severe internal and external injuries.
On-duty GRP personnel and railway staff took him to the Primary Health Centre in Pataudi, but he succumbed to injuries during medical care, police said.
Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Officials said Kumar had travelled from Ayodhya to Delhi and was on his way to Loharu when the mishap occurred. An identification document recovered from his belongings helped establish his identity and address. Teams later contacted his family members, who confirmed his identity and have left their hometown for Gurugram, police said.
The body has been shifted to the mortuary in Sector 14, Gurugram, where an autopsy will be conducted after the family’s arrival.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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