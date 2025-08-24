Man dies by suicide after losing savings of 5 lakh to online betting apps

A 38-year-old man died by suicide at Bas Kusla village in Manesar after losing majority of his savings on online gambling applications, police said on Saturday. Police said the deceased was originally from Purulia in West Bengal.

Police said the deceased, who was originally from Purulia in West Bengal, worked in a garment manufacturing firm in IMT Manesar and lived in a rented accommodation there with his wife for the last 15 years. The couple’s two minor sons lived with their grandparents in their hometown.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the incident took place between 5pm and 5.30pm on Thursday.

“The deceased left his shift an hour before to return home by 5pm and died by suicide. His wife returned after an hour from work to find the house locked from inside. She raised an alarm when there was no response,” said Kumar.

Investigators said the neighbours broke the door open and rushed the man to Sector 10A civil hospital but doctors declared him dead.

“From his colleagues, police came to know that he had lost approximately ₹5 lakh to online gambling apps between March and April this year,” said Kumar adding that he was continuously under pressure and depression as he had not disclosed about losing the money to his family.

Investigators also suspected that he might have been trying to recover the money but the recent news about the ban of online betting apps by the government might have depressed him further.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Friday and an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was going on at IMT Manesar police station.