Man electrocuted to death as metal cot touches live wire in Manesar

A 25-year-old man was charred to death after his metal cot came in contact with a low-hanging high-tension electricity wire in Manesar early on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Ajit Kumar, originally from Pukhrayan village in Kanpur and worked in a private firm, officers said. He lived in a rented accommodation with his cousin, Geeta, 23, at Naharpur village, they added.

According to police, the incident took place between 1am and 1.30am on Tuesday while the two were asleep on the terrace because their ceiling fan was not working. As the temperature dipped, they decided to move back inside. While Geeta entered the room, Kumar followed carrying a folding metal cot, which accidentally touched the 11kV high-tension transmission line of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL) running close to the first floor of the house.

Geeta told HT that she heard a loud bang and saw a flash of light. “I saw him lying on the terrace with his body on fire and smoke arising from it. The cot had also melted and was glowing red,” she said. Neighbours rushed to help, using bamboo and wooden sticks to pull him away from the live wire. A senior police officer said Kumar was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police said the body had multiple burn injuries and was handed over to the family after autopsy on Wednesday. An inquiry under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was initiated as no foul play was alleged.

A senior police officer said the DHBVN’s negligence contributed to the incident, citing low-hanging, uninsulated wires passing through residential areas. DHBVN sub-divisional officer (Kherki Daula) Suman Kashyap said she was unaware of the incident and would seek details. “If any lapse is found, necessary action will be taken accordingly against erring employees after a detailed inquiry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Satender Singh, station house officer of Manesar police station, said that they will serve notice to the DHBVN to share details over the incident. “Once we receive a reply; further legal action will be taken,” he added.