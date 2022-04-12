Man falls into open sewer in Faridabad, dies
A 24-year-old resident of Lakadpur, Faridabad, died after allegedly falling into an open sewer on Saturday night, police said Monday.
Police identified the man as one Harish Verma alias Honey who worked at a private bank.
They said the incident took place around 9pm when Harish and two of his friends were returning in their car after dropping off a friend. On the way back home in Sector 56, Harish stepped out of the car to relieve himself and fell into the sewer.
Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Faridabad police, said that his friends waited in the car. “When he did not return after a few minutes, they went to look for him. After a few minutes, they located him in the sewer. The sewer was over 20 feet deep and had water upto 10 feet,” he said.
“His friends then raised an alarm and gathered people to try and rescue him. A police team that was stationed nearby arrived on the spot. After they were unsuccessful in rescuing him, a fire brigade was called and he was pulled out with ropes and rushed to a hospital, but it was too late by then,” said Dhyan Singh, Harish’s father.
Dhyan Singh alleged negligence on part of the civic authorities. “The sewer should have been covered, but was not. And there was no warning sign at the spot. My son was about to get married. He had recently joined his job. This is heartbreaking for any parent,” he said.
Harish’s family said they would file a complaint against the authorities for the negligence that caused his death once they recover from the trauma. He was the only son, said the family.
Police said they received information about the incident at the Sector 55 police post area around 9.30pm.
“We have conducted inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC and handed over the body to the family after the autopsy on Sunday.”
When asked to comment on the matter, an official of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad said, “The area falls under the jurisdiction of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).”
HSVP officials did not respond for comment despite repeated attempts.
-
12 students of Shemrock School, Mohali, selected for NDA
Twelve students from Shemrock Senior Secondary School who have been trained at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute have been selected for the National Defence Academy. Shemrock Principal Prineet Sohal while honouring the students on Monday said that since the first AFPI course in 2013, the school has inducted 180 cadets to NDA. Chairman of Shemrock School Amarjit Singh Bajwa appreciated the efforts of the faculty of the school and AFPI.
-
1,000 surveillance cameras to be installed across Gurugram this year
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will install 1,000 new surveillance cameras at 200 locations across the city this year under the second phase of the smart city project, said officials on Monday. Aggarwal said they plan to install three types of cameras--automatic number plate recognition cameras, facial recognition cameras and general surveillance cameras. However, GMDA and the police department are yet to finalise which type of camera is to be installed at which location.
-
Govt unveils action plan to cut summer pollution
The Delhi government on Monday unveiled a 14-point action plan to combat air pollution during summer which will kick off with a month-long campaign against open burning of waste and garbage from April 12, environment minister Gopal Rai said. He added that an anti-dust campaign, the second phase of the action plan, will be launched from April 15.
-
PGIMER approved as collaborating centre of World Psychiatric Association
The department of psychiatry of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has been approved as a collaborating centre of the World Psychiatric Association, which comprises 147 psychiatric societies across 121 countries. PGIMER becomes the second such centre in India, the other one being at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.
-
Punjab: Govt agencies procure 4.3L-tonne wheat in first 10 days
The state procurement agencies have purchased 4.3 lakh tonnes of wheat in the first 10 days of the current rabi marketing season in Punjab, highest in at least the past five years. The marketing season began on April 1, and the state agencies, including Markfed, Pungrain, Punsup and warehousing corporation, besides the Centre's Food Corporation of India are engaged in procurement.
