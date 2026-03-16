Man held for ramming Thar into neighbour’s parked car in Wazirabad row

A parking dispute in Wazirabad village escalated into a violent confrontation after a man allegedly rammed his vehicle into a neighbour’s parked car multiple times and later returned to threaten the family on Friday, police said, adding the accused was arrested on Saturday. Police said the accused, allegedly drunk, drove his SUV into a parked vehicle multiple times and threatened the family during the confrontation. (File photo)

The accused, Devesh Ishwar Singh, a resident of Wazirabad, was allegedly driving his Mahindra Thar under the influence of alcohol, police said. An FIR has been registered against him at Sector 53 police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).“The accused has been arrested, and his vehicle seized,” police told HT on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by Abhishek Shri Rajkumar, a resident of Pong Mohalla, the incident took place when his cousin and his wife visited and parked their car in the lane outside his house. Later, the accused allegedly drove his Thar into the parked vehicle.

When confronted, the accused allegedly claimed the lane belonged to him and that others could not park there. He allegedly abused the family and left, police said. About ten minutes later, he returned and again rammed the parked car multiple times, causing significant damage. During the altercation, he allegedly used abusive language against the complainant’s sister and issued threats.

Police said the accused also threatened to harm the complainant and warned of revenge. CCTV footage from the complainant’s house was examined before registering the FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (negligent act), 324(4) (mischief), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS.