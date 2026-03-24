Man held for running illegal call gateway in Gurugram, links to Philippines

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly operating illegal call rerouting gateway devices from two rented accommodations in DLF Phase-III U-block in Gurugram to assist Philippines-based cybercrime gang members in duping people, police said on Monday. Probe reveals equipment was smuggled via Nepal-Bihar route; suspect paid ₹35,000 to collect consignment and set up system in DLF Phase-III U-block. (File photo)

The suspect, identified as Rahul Kumar, a cab driver in Noida, was arrested on March 17 and taken on five-day police remand for interrogation, officers said. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Monday. Police said the illegal setup had been operational for the past three months.

Investigators said Kumar was working with four to five associates who remain absconding and were in direct contact with cybercriminals based in the Philippines. Police said Kumar was paid ₹35,000 to collect the consignment in Noida via courier and transport it to Gurugram through another shipping service for installation.

Officials said five call-rerouting gateway devices, 504 SIM cards used to route calls via the GSM network, eight internet routers, 18 batteries and three inverters were recovered from two rented rooms, each costing ₹15,000 per month. The accused had also installed a one-terabyte-speed internet connection to run the equipment.

Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (cybercrime), said the case came to light after owners of two separate buildings in U-block alerted police on March 17 about suspicious equipment in their rented premises. “Police reached the spot to find that illegal telephone exchange functioning there which was to convert Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) originating from abroad into local GSM calls to call cybercrime victims,” he said.

Dewan added that the equipment was first brought to Nepal and then smuggled into Bihar through the porous Indo-Nepal border. “From Bihar, all equipment was further sent to various parts of the country, including Gurugram,” he said.

Police said Rahul installed the devices under guidance from a Philippines-based cybercriminal over video calls. wo FIRs were registered under sections 318 (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Cybercrime (West) Police Station on March 17. Police suspect more such illegal exchanges may be operating in U-block and nearby areas.