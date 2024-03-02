Man killed, 2 injured after Mercedes hits scooter in Gurugram

A 59-year-old man was killed after a speeding Mercedes car hit his scooter on Saturday morning on the Old Railway Road in Gurugram, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that two men were injured in the accident. The car driver fled the scene on foot, leaving his vehicle behind and without stopping to help the two men. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera in a nearby shop, officers said. The damaged Mercedes car after it rammed a scooter on Old Railway Road in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A case was registered against the driver of the car.

The deceased man was identified as Rakesh Kumar Verma, a resident of Subhash Nagar in Gurugram’s Sector 12, who had a watch shop in Madanpuri in Sector 7.

The injured man was identified as Hemant Kumar, a resident of Jyoti Park. Kumar said that he and Verna were going to a Yoga session in Sector 7’s Geeta Bhawan at 5am. “I was riding my scooter and Verma was riding his. The speeding car hit his scooter, which rammed mine due to the impact. Both of us fell down and suffered injuries,” he said.

“Verma was severely injured and bleeding a lot. I took him to a hospital with the help of a friend. But doctors declared his brought dead,” he said. A man who was walking on the roadside was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, said police officers.

Following the complaint by Kumar, a case was registered against the unidentified driver of the Mercedes car at the New Colony police station on Saturday under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing hurt), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they are scanning CCTV footage of the stretch and have sent the car registration number to the regional transport authority to get details about the owner. “We have impounded the car and a probe is underway,” he said.