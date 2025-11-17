Man killed in Gurugram after wrong-side van rams his car on e-way link

A 29-year-old man was killed after a pickup van allegedly being driven in the wrong direction ploughed into his car on a connecting road of the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 103 early Sunday, the Gurugram police said. The mangled car of the victim. (HT)

Police identified the deceased as Ravi Kumar, a property dealer with an office along the expressway and a resident of a society in Sector 102.

Officers said Kumar was returning home from his office when the crash occurred between 1.30am and 2am. He had travelled barely 300 metres when a pickup van coming from the opposite direction rammed his Kia car. The impact wrecked the vehicle beyond recognition, killing Kumar on the driver’s seat.

Some commuters alerted the police control room. Rescue workers pulled Kumar out and rushed him to the Sector-10A civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The van driver fled the scene with the damaged vehicle, said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer, Gurugram police.

“He was probably speeding or might have slept behind the wheels which resulted in the accident,” he said. “It looks like Kumar lay bleeding at the spot for several minutes before being spotted by commuters. The stretch on which the accident took place was secluded,” he added.

Following a complaint, an FIR under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Rajendra Park police station. “The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. We are scanning CCTV camera footage of the entire route to trace the registration number of the van for ascertaining the identity of the driver to arrest him as soon as possible,” Turan said.