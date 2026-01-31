Man kills wife in Gurugram, alerts her family before fleeing

Gurugram: A 33-year-old man strangled his wife to death after an argument on Wednesday in Sector 37, said police on Friday. Police said that the couple had a fight late Tuesday night after Sunny killed her between 1am and 3am on Wednesday (Representative photo)

Police identified the deceased as Sheelu Devi, 30, who lived with her husband, Sunny Dayal along with their seven-year-old son and three-year-old daughter in Khandsa, Sector 37, for the last four years. Police said that Sunny, originally from Rani Ghat in Kanpur, used to work in a private firm in Sector 37, said police, adding that he was currently on the run.

Police said that the couple had a fight late Tuesday night after Sunny killed her between 1am and 3am on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Sunny called Shalu’s brother, Alok Kumar, who lived in Kanpur, around 2pm on Thursday and told him to take her away as he had assaulted her. Within an hour, family members of Sheelu who lived in Gurugram, rushed to the spot to find her lying dead on the bed with her two children still inside the house and alerted the police control room.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Sunny on her second brother, Kapil Kumar’s complaint at Sector 37 police station on Thursday.

“Sunny had suspicions that the deceased was having an affair outside of their marriage, which might be the motive for the murder. The exact motive will be cleared after the suspect is arrested,” said Turan, adding that the body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Friday.