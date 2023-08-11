Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Nuh man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor

Nuh man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 11, 2023 11:21 PM IST

A man in Nuh has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2019. He was also fined ₹20,000.

GURUGRAM: A special fast-track court in Nuh on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2019 in Punhana.

Nuh man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor
Nuh man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor

The court of additional sessions judge Narendra Pal also imposed a fine of 20,000 on the 29-year-old convict, Armaan Khan, a resident of Nuh.

Khan was sentenced under section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and sections 363, 366A, and 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said ASJ Pal took cognisance of the evidence put before the court by the prosecution and pronounced the judgment. The court said if the convict fails to deposit the fine, he will have to spend an additional six-month in jail.

Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya said a case was registered against Khan in 2019 and he was arrested within 24 hours of the incident. The family members of the victim lodged a formal complaint with the local police at Punhana police station soon after the incident. “The victim was hospitalised due to the sexual assault for over a week,” the SP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out