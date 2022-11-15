Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man shot at in eye, friends carry him 11km on bike to save life

Man shot at in eye, friends carry him 11km on bike to save life

Updated on Nov 15, 2022 11:21 PM IST

Ankit Kumar was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 10A but was further shifted to Safdarjung hospital due to his serious injuries. His condition remains critical

Inspector Madan Kumar, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said the suspects will be arrested soon. (Representative Image/Reuters)
ByHT Correspondent

Three men were booked for shooting a 21-year-old man in his left eye at Goga colony in Badshahpur Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Ankit Kumar was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 10A but was further shifted to Safdarjung hospital due to his serious injuries. However, his condition remains critical.

According to police, the incident took place at 10.30pm when the suspects reached the spot on a motorcycle with their covered faces. They had enmity with a friend of Ankit and asked for his whereabouts, police said.

The person whom the suspects were seeking used to sit with Ankit but incidentally was not present at the spot on Monday night, police said.

Ankit replied that the one whom the suspects were seeking was absent, a senior police officer said. To vent their anger, the suspects shot at Ankit, police said. “One of the suspects pulled out a pistol and opened fire in the air. Then targeting Amit, he fired again. The bullet hit Ankit in the left eye,” said the officer.

Himanshu, a friend of Ankit, called his friend Lovely for help, who reached the spot. They sat Ankit on a motorcycle and took him to the hospital in Sector 10A, more than 11km away.

Inspector Madan Kumar, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said the suspects will be arrested soon.

On Himanshu’s complaint, a First Information Report against the suspects was registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and The Arms Act at Badshahpur police station on Tuesday, said police.

