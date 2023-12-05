Man, son crushed by speeding truck on Bilaspur-Pataudi Road

Two men died after a speeding truck crushed the bike on which they were travelling on Bilaspur-Pataudi Road near Ashram Harimandir on Sunday. The truck driver was arrested, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday. HT Image

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Kumar, 51, and his son, Kartik Kashyap, 23. While Kashyap was riding the bike, his father was riding pillion and they were heading to Hailey Mandi from their residence in Bhora Khurd. The incident took place at 9 am when they were on the way to get a horoscope for Kumar’s daughter to finalise her wedding, they added.

Investigators said that both of them were wearing helmets, but sustained severe head injuries.

Visibility was poor due to heavy smog in the area. The truck was trying to overtake another vehicle ahead of it, for which it moved to the other lane and ran over the duo, they added.

Police said that both of them were badly injured in the accident and with the help of commuters, the father-son duo was rushed to the community health centre in Pataudi where doctors declared Kashyap dead. Doctors referred Kumar to the government hospital in Gurugram. However, he also succumbed to the injuries on way to the hospital, the officers said.

Investigators said that the accident caused a traffic jam on the road for almost half an hour, after which they removed the truck and the severely mangled motorcycle from the road.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that though the driver initially fled from the spot, but he was later arrested with help of the truck owner. “Further investigation was on in the case. The bodies were handed over to the family after autopsy,” he said.

On complaint of Kumar’s elder Parasram Lal, an FIR was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Sunday evening.