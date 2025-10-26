Man stabbed to death at F’bad guest house, four arrested

A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a female friend’s boyfriend and three others after being found with her at a guest house in Faridabad on Thursday night, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mahruf, 27, a resident of Kosi Kalan in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Police said four men—Nitin Negi, Vansh Kumar, Karan Sarkar, and Manish Kumar, all in their early 20s—were arrested from different parts of Faridabad within 24 hours of the incident.

According to investigators, Negi stabbed Mahruf multiple times after learning that he was at a guest house in Badkhal with his girlfriend, identified as Simmy.

Police said Mahruf had travelled from Mathura to Faridabad on Thursday evening with a friend, Mohammad Imlakh. The two watched a movie before Imlakh dropped him near a bus stop to return to Mathura and then left for Delhi.

Early Friday morning, police received information about a body found in a pool of blood under an under-construction metro bridge in Badkhal, later identified as Mahruf’s.

Investigators said Mahruf had been in contact with Simmy for the past two months via social media. A senior police official said the duo’s entry was recorded in a guesthouse register located a few hundred metres from the murder spot.

“A guest house employee tipped off Negi about Simmy and Mahruf’s presence. Soon after, the four accused reached the spot. Mahruf tried to flee but was caught and stabbed multiple times,” the officer said.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said all four suspects were remanded in police custody for four days. “Negi has multiple criminal cases and was released from jail in March. The guest house employee’s role is also under probe,” Yadav said.

A murder case was registered on the complaint of Mahruf’s brother, Mohammad Shahzad, at Old Faridabad police station on Friday.