Man stabbed to death in Faridabad after protest over sexual harassment

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by four suspects in Faridabad on Monday evening after he protested against alleged sexual harassment of his friend’s sister, police said on Tuesday. FIR filed for murder and common intention; raids underway after autopsy, police said. (File photo)

The deceased, identified as Jai Singh, a resident of Girdawar enclave in Faridabad’s Palla area, was attacked between 7.30pm and 8pm, officers added. Police said four suspects are on the run, and two have been identified as Sonu Khan and Tushar, also residents of Girdawar Enclave and described by officials as “anti-social elements”, they added.

Inspector Satya Parkash, station house officer of Palla police station, said, “Jai was stabbed at least 14 times in the neck, back, chest and abdomen in quick succession, leading to his death at the spot. However, the exact number of wounds will be confirmed after the autopsy.”

According to police, Jai was with his friends Saurabh Singh, 29, and Sonu Kumar, 31, at an empty ground near their locality when the incident began. “Sonu’s 25-year-old sister was returning from the market when two anti-social elements passed lewd comments on her. She contacted her brother and reached the ground to tell them about the incident,” Parkash said.

SHO Parkash said Sonu, along with Jai and Saurabh, approached the suspects and scolded them, leading to a heated argument. “Locals immediately gathered at the spot, following which the suspects left the spot that time but returned with two more associates within half an hour in a car,” he said.

Police said the four suspects later returned armed with knives and found Jai alone. Sonu had gone home, and Saurabh had stepped away. The suspects allegedly stabbed Jai repeatedly without giving him a chance to defend himself and fled within seconds.

Saurabh raised an alarm and, with the help of others, took Jai to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On a complaint by Jai’s elder brother, Jagat Singh, 36, police registered an FIR at Palla police station under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and common intention. Police said raids are underway to arrest the suspects. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.