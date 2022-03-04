Manager of five-star hotel assaulted for ‘denying leave’ to employee in Gurugram
The manager of a five-star hotel was dragged out of his car and allegedly assaulted by an employee for denying him leave at Kherla village in Sohna, Gurugram, on Wednesday night, said police on Friday.
Police said Sanjay Gupta (30), a native of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, who works as a manager of a hotel at Damdama — around 4km from Kherla where the alleged incident took place, was returning home with his colleagues on Wednesday when the suspect, along with 10 of his associates, intercepted his vehicle with their motorcycles, dragged him out and assaulted him.
Based on the complaint registered by Gupta, police registered an FIR against the suspects under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sadar Sohna police station on Thursday evening. Police said they are looking for the employee and other suspects involved in the case.
According to Gupta, the employee was hired only a fortnight ago to work for the technical team that is headed by him. Gupta alleged that the employee approached him on Wednesday requesting leaves but he asked the new recruit to talk later. A hotel guard later informed Gupta that the employee was leaving the premises, following which he was called back.
Gupta alleged that when he asked the employee why he was leaving, the latter replied that he would no longer work for the hotel. Gupta said he granted the employee a day’s leave and later rang him up, asking him to join the office from Thursday.
Gupta alleged that he soon received a call, where the caller identified himself as the employee’s brother, and asked the manager not to trouble him. Later, the employee rang Gupta and threatened to kidnap him.
Gupta said in his complaint that after the assault, other staff members drove him back to the hotel and then to a private hospital in Sohna for treatment. Devinder Singh, station house officer of Sadar Sohna police station, said Gupta received injuries sustained from blunt objects.
When contacted, Gupta said he would speak to the media after seeking colleagues’ advice. However, he did not answer his phone later. The hotel too could not be reached for a comment.
A police officer, privy to the matter, said the suspect had asked for a three-day leave, which Gupta had denied granting. “The assault was a fallout of this denial,” he said.
