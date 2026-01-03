Manesar: Man, 47, attacked with axe; wife and her lover arrested

A 44-year-old woman, along with her live-in partner, were arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking her husband on Wednesday in Manesar’s Khoh, said police. The victim was identified as Shiv Shankar, 47, a resident of Latifpur village in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the victim was assaulted with an axe. A senior official at Sector 7 police station in IMT Manesar, said locals rushed the injured man to a nearby private hospital in Sector 3 after he was found lying unconscious on the roadside. The victim was referred to another hospital in Faridabad. He is currently receiving treatment for severe facial injuries

The victim was identified as Shiv Shankar, 47, a resident of Latifpur village in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. “The victim’s sister-in-law in her complaint alleged that Shankar’s wife, Poonam (single name) was having an extramarital affair with her co-worker at a private firm, Mankhush, alias Mintu, 25, a resident of Bihar’s Khagaria, for the past six months since July 2025. The three of them used to work at the same company located in IMT,” the senior official added.

Police said Shankar and Poonamhave a son together. The married couple fought frequently over Poonam and Mankhush’s relationship.

“According to the complainant, on Tuesday, during a visit to a temple in Sector 7, the couple was allegedly attacked by an unidentified man upon their return, pushing their scooter near a school building, causing them to fall. Meanwhile, Mankhush caught Shankar from behind, and Poonam attacked him several times with an axe, leaving him critically injured. They left Shankar there and left the spot on the scooter,” the senior official said.

“On Wednesday, our teams reached the neighbouring district to record his statement under the presence of his family members,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, an FIR under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the duo.

“The police team recovered the axe used in the crime and one scooter. The investigation into the matter is ongoing,” Turan said.