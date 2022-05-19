Maruti to set up third Haryana plant, project to create 11,000 jobs in Sonipat
Gurugram: The Haryana government will sign an agreement with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited on Thursday to allot land to the automakers in Sonipat district, officials said Wednesday, adding that this will be Maruti’s third plant in the state. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) has earmarked 800 and 100 acres of land at IMT Kharkhoda for both plants.
Maruti’s plant may create 11,000 jobs and will cost ₹18,000 crore. Production may begin by 2025. Due to its connectivity with Delhi, Gurugram and Sonipat city via the KMP Expressway, officials expect IMT Kharkhoda to emerge as the next node for industrial development in the state. The agreement would be signed in Gurugram in the presence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. According to officials, this marks four decades of the state doing business with Maruti Suzuki.
The company’s first plant became operational in Haryana in December 1983, when it rolled out the now iconic Maruti 800.
“During these 40 years, the state government has extended full support to their projects. As a result, they have preferred Haryana for its expansion projects and was allotted 600 acres of land in IMT Manesar in 2004-05 and 700 acres in IMT Rohtak in 2009. The investor-friendly policies of the Haryana government, and its commitment to ensure ease of doing business further infused Maruti Suzuki with confidence to choose IMT Kharkhoda for their new plant,” Khattar said.
In 2020, the company was exploring alternatives to shift its Gurugram facility. There were speculations that it received offers from other states. Soon after, the Haryana government put forth three options, including Kharkhoda. The company’s two existing plants in Gurugram and Manesar roll out 1,550,000 units annually. Khattar said these plants will remain operational and will not be impacted by the new one.
However, RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India, refused to comment and said more details will be shared during a press conference on Thursday.
Power theft: Show cause notice annoys 112 SDOs, JEs
Lucknow Around 112 sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and junior engineers (JEs) of the state capital have been served show cause notices to explain why they didn't file FIR against power theft on the same day when they caught people stealing power. The UP Power Corporation Limited has sought the answers from its engineers, which has annoyed them. The technocrats feel that the bureaucrats do not understand their problems and are harassing them without any reason.
After SC relief to MP, Maharashtra hopeful of restoring OBC quota
The Supreme Court judgement on Wednesday permitting Madhya Pradesh to hold the local body elections with the Other Backward Class quota has revived the hopes of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. The Maharashtra government had in March constituted a dedicated commission headed by former chief secretary Jayant Banthia to compile the data on the political backwardness of the community.
FIR in Prayagraj against caller for obscene video calls to women BJP leaders
Georgetown police on Wednesday registered an FIR against an unknown caller who has been making obscene video calls to BJP woman leaders. The accused has made video calls and send obscene messages to a dozen of women from different mobile numbers. Attempts were on to trace and arrest the culprit through mobile surveillance, police said. The motive behind harassing a section of women will be known only after the arrest of the accused, police added.
Three-year-old diagnosed with Progeria in Noida; gets free treatment with help from US doctors
A three-year-old child suffering from the extremely rare disorder of progeria— also known as Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome— was diagnosed with the disease at the medical genetics department of the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (CH or Child), in Noida, earlier this year, and given a fresh lease of life when the US-based Progeria Research Foundation offered to provide him with free treatment.
No fatalities for a year, Hero Honda Chowk out of ‘black spot’ list
After Gurugram traffic police implemented road safety measures at the Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, no road fatalities were reported at this junction from April last year to this April, said officials in the know of the matter on Wednesday. According to a report by Gurugram Vision Zero, a road safety programme by the district administration, 21 road fatalities were recorded at the Hero Honda Chowk between 2016 and 2021.
