Master sector road stuck for last four years to be completed in next 3 months, says GMDA

Gururgam:The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Saturday said that the master road dividing Sectors 77,78 and 79 would be completed in the next three months after repeated delays. According to officials, the project was allotted in 2018 but work ceased in 2020 because the contractor was changed. Work resumed soon after but the project was stalled again in the absence of environmental clearance at the beginning of 2022. The requisite clearance has now been obtained and the contractor has also resumed work, GMDA officials said.

The tender for this project was first awarded in 2018. However, after the agency defaulted GMDA issued a new tender. According to the project plan, the authority is constructing the 3.35 km-long main carriageway of the master dividing road of Sectors 77/78, 78/79A and 78/79. It will also develop surface drainage on this stretch.

“This road will benefit more than 10,000 residents living in these sectors but the project was stalled due to various reasons. We have managed to get the environmental clearance for the project. The blacktopping of the road will be completed in the next 15 days but there is a 200m-long rocky stretch which will take some more time. We are confident to complete the project in the next three months,” Major (retd) Shveta Sharma, executive engineer, GMDA, said.

Sharma further noted that the weather has now become conducive for the team to complete work within the stipulated time frame. “The required machinery has also been deployed to start the Dense Bituminous Macadam (DBM) laying. Once completed, this will immensely improve access for citizens within this area,” he said.

Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer, GMDA, said that he is closely monitoring the progress of this project, along with others, and has asked concerned officers to ensure that contractors adhere to building standards. GMDA officials said that they have taken into account concerns raised by residents of developing sectors regarding the lack of road connectivity and damaged roads and the present project is a response to a section if such concern