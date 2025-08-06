MCD forms teams to curb illegal garbage dumping in Gurugram

The district administration and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have formed 20 special teams to tackle the problem of illegal garbage dumping across Gurugram. These teams have started carrying out field inspections in affected areas by identifying locations where garbage is being dumped openly along roadsides, vacant plots, and initiating immediate clearing drives, said officials familiar with the matter adding that the stretched are being cleared one by one by the teams. Contractors are illegally dumping garbage and C&D waste on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road near Khushboo Chowk. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Officials said the campaign aims to deliver visible results within days, especially in the rapidly developing sectors where plastic waste, construction debris, and roadside eateries are major contributors to the mess.

The move comes amid rising public outrage over unhygienic conditions, unsafe water sources, and unchecked encroachments that residents say are turning parts of the city into health hazards.

“We have deployed senior officials to oversee fieldwork and ensure continuous monitoring,” said deputy commissioner of Gurugram Ajay Kumar. “The goal is to eliminate legacy waste and prevent further dumping. With the current pace of operations, we expect to see substantial improvement within the next two months. All teams are working round the clock to ensure clean and safe surroundings.”

Residents, however, say the crisis has reached a breaking point in several sectors.

In Suncity, Sector 54, a group of residents has submitted a formal letter to the MCG commissioner citing severe health and environmental risks due to illegal jhugis, open toilets, and garbage dumping around a public water tank.

“The foul smell is unbearable and we fear contamination of our drinking water,” the letter states. “These encroachments violate multiple public health and environmental laws and must be removed immediately.” The residents have demanded water testing, fencing of the area, and strict legal action.

“Suncity RWA has created a garbage dumping yard close to drinking water underground tank at suncity Sector 54. This will pollute the potable water during monsoon,” said VMK Singh, SRWA ex-general secretary.

“This situation has been developing for months. Garbage is lying openly in front of BPTP Sector 37D, and despite repeated complaints, MCG has failed to act. Dozens of unauthorised roadside eateries are generating most of this waste, but no one seems to care,” said Singh.

Kusum Sharma, chairperson Suncity RWA said that the condition is worst of all times.”We are facing major challenge for waste pickup as the waste collectors have left the city. We don’t know how to manage and control the situation with no help from the civic agency . We are paying out of our pockets to get the waste cleared everyday”.

Suhel Seth, a Gurugram-based businessman and columnist, said many stretches of the city are overflowing with garbage, plastic, and construction debris. Despite repeated claims by the civic agency that the area has been cleared, nothing has changed on the ground. In fact, the situation is deteriorating day by day.

Sector 37C and Sector 52 residents have similar complaints as well.

Group captain Sandeep Sharma, RWA president of BPTP Sector 37D, said, “Sector 37C is in a mess. The roads are broken, water is stagnant, and garbage is piled high. Mosquitoes are everywhere—this is a potential public health emergency.”

“This is not just about unauthorised dumping—it’s being done by people who should be protecting the city,” said Pramod Joshi, a resident of Sector 52. “We have escalated this matter to MCG and even the chief minister’s office, but there’s been no improvement. We feel abandoned.”

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner said they have deployed teams to keep a check on the issue and their teams are working in each zones to ensure that waste is collected and legacy waste is removed after being dumped.

Manoj Aggarwal, another resident, said, “It’s as if we live in a forgotten corner of Gurugram. Cleanliness, basic infrastructure—everything is missing.”

The newly formed enforcement teams are also tasked with submitting daily reports for future preventive action, including penalties for violators and businesses contributing to the waste burden. Officials say repeat offenders will face strict action under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.