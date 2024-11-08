Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MCG begins imposing fines on residents burning waste in open

ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram
Nov 09, 2024 06:14 AM IST

In a recent incident on Thursday, a sanitation team led by inspector Jitendra Kumar issued a ₹5,000 fine to a resident, Ombir Kumar, who was burning waste in DLF Phase 4. The team, which was on a routine inspection in Zone 3, spotted the individual setting garbage on fire near a commercial centre

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started imposing fines on residents and commercial establishment employees who are caught burning garbage in open, officials said. The action is being taken owing to the enforcement of Graded response Action Plan (Grap) and the deteriorating air quality in the city.

Garbage being burnt along the Dwarka Expressway near Sector 102, despite the Grap being in force in Gurugram. \ (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Garbage being burnt along the Dwarka Expressway near Sector 102, despite the Grap being in force in Gurugram. \ (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

According to MCG officials, fines have been imposed in areas like DLF Phase 4 and FIRs will also be registered against such violators.

Ashok Kumar Garg, MCG commissioner, said, “Burning waste releases harmful gases and smoke, endangering public health. Such actions are punishable and our teams are actively monitoring and penalising violators. All residents are expected to follow Grap rules strictly.”

In a recent incident on Thursday, a sanitation team led by inspector Jitendra Kumar issued a 5,000 fine to a resident, Ombir Kumar, who was burning waste in DLF Phase 4. The team, which was on a routine inspection in Zone 3, spotted the individual setting garbage on fire near a commercial centre.

The Grap, enforced across Delhi-NCR, strictly prohibits activities that contribute to air pollution, such as burning garbage, coal, or wood in open spaces, and improper handling of construction materials. Under Grap, construction sites are required to cover loose materials and apply water to reduce dust. Transportation of uncovered construction materials and dumping debris in open areas are similarly banned.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //