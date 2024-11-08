MCG begins imposing fines on residents burning waste in open

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started imposing fines on residents and commercial establishment employees who are caught burning garbage in open, officials said. The action is being taken owing to the enforcement of Graded response Action Plan (Grap) and the deteriorating air quality in the city. Garbage being burnt along the Dwarka Expressway near Sector 102, despite the Grap being in force in Gurugram. \ (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

According to MCG officials, fines have been imposed in areas like DLF Phase 4 and FIRs will also be registered against such violators.

Ashok Kumar Garg, MCG commissioner, said, “Burning waste releases harmful gases and smoke, endangering public health. Such actions are punishable and our teams are actively monitoring and penalising violators. All residents are expected to follow Grap rules strictly.”

In a recent incident on Thursday, a sanitation team led by inspector Jitendra Kumar issued a ₹5,000 fine to a resident, Ombir Kumar, who was burning waste in DLF Phase 4. The team, which was on a routine inspection in Zone 3, spotted the individual setting garbage on fire near a commercial centre.

The Grap, enforced across Delhi-NCR, strictly prohibits activities that contribute to air pollution, such as burning garbage, coal, or wood in open spaces, and improper handling of construction materials. Under Grap, construction sites are required to cover loose materials and apply water to reduce dust. Transportation of uncovered construction materials and dumping debris in open areas are similarly banned.