MCG calls for new bids on waste sourcing, processing

The directorate of urban local bodies has issued a new request for proposal (RPF) for door-to-door waste collection and another RFP for waste processing, officials said. This development comes after a recent right to information (RTI) query revealed that a firm that was selected for the collection and transportation of garbage in Manesar was allegedly operating with forged documents. By starting with smaller projects, these entities can gain valuable experience and eventually bid for larger projects, said MCG officials aware of the development. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials, one significant change in the new RFP is the abolition of the enlistment requirement, previously limiting participation to a few pre-approved companies. Another notable change is removing user fee collection responsibilities from selected bidders, transferring this task to urban local bodies. This change is expected to streamline the process and reduce the burden on bidders, they added.

“The new guidelines allow a wider range of entities to bid, promoting inclusivity and competition. Tenders valued up to ₹3 crores will be reserved for specific bidders, including Cooperative Labour & Construction Societies (CL&CS), CL&CS comprising all members who are women or belong to Scheduled Castes, and Fresh Entities, such as individuals, proprietary firms, partnerships, and limited companies,” a senior official from Municipal Corporation of Manesar said.

The new guidelines are designed to offer more opportunities for smaller and lesser-known entities to participate in the bidding process. By starting with smaller projects, these entities can gain valuable experience and eventually bid for larger projects, said officials aware of the development. The new RFP is anticipated to reduce the need for forgery and deceit in the tendering process, as it opens competition to a broader pool of bidders, they added.

HT had previously reported that a bidder tried to secure a work order with a fraudulent enlistment certificate, yet MCM did not act against the involved company or proprietor. Additionally, MCM has yet to adopt the new RFP, issued on July 12, 2024, with the tender deadline set for July 22, 2024.

Officials noted that if MCM adopts the new RFP for municipal solid waste, it could benefit from more competitive bids and create a level playing field for all interested parties. Continued use of outdated RFPs suggests a potential bias towards certain agencies, which may not be in the best interest of taxpayers. “Implementing the right kind of RFP is crucial for attracting the right people for the job, ensuring efficiency and fairness in waste management,” officials said.