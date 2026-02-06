MCG checks Gurugram’s Swachh Survekshan preparedness

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday organised a special capacity-building training session to strengthen the city’s preparedness for Swachh Survekshan 2025–26, officials said. The session was chaired by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya at the civic body’s Sector 34 office and focused on assessing current readiness and aligning strategies with the upcoming survey framework. During the review, officials and planning teams evaluated Gurugram’s existing sanitation systems, waste management practices, and field-level challenges.

The leadership session aimed to build a detailed understanding of the Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 framework, key performance indicators and verification methodology among officials and field teams. Participants were briefed on how marks are awarded based on on-ground performance, documentary evidence and citizen participation metrics.

During the review, officials and planning teams evaluated Gurugram’s existing sanitation systems, waste management practices, and field-level challenges. Discussions focused on identifying strengths as well as priority gaps that require immediate improvement ahead of the national cleanliness survey.

Through group exercises and structured discussions, the teams identified several high-impact, short-term action points that could significantly improve survey outcomes. These include strengthening source-level waste segregation, improving sanitation monitoring systems, enhancing cleanliness at public places, and increasing citizen awareness and participation.

Officials also discussed the importance of the Garbage Free City (GFC) rating framework, noting that it not only contributes to Swachh Survekshan scoring but also supports long-term sustainability of urban sanitation and solid waste management systems.

The session was designed as an interactive working workshop rather than a routine review meeting. It was divided into four segments — technical presentations, group activities, collaborative discussions and priority mapping — to ensure active participation from departments.

The training was conducted by representatives of SAHAS NGO, which works in the field of sanitation and waste management. Consultant Sonia Garga and project manager Rukhsar Gauri led the technical sessions and field-oriented guidance.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that achieving better performance in Swachh Survekshan will require tangible on-ground improvements. He said the corporation’s goal is not just to improve rankings but to make Gurugram genuinely cleaner and more sustainable, adding that implementation on identified priorities will now be accelerated.