MCG chief orders faster sanitation, tax reforms, grievance redressal drive

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Wednesday chaired the civic body’s monthly review meeting and issued directives to expedite sanitation, property tax reforms, and citizen grievance redressal, officials said. Minister Vipul Goel said vendor feedback will shape new RFPs, assuring timely payments and “handholding support” for local waste management contracts. (HT Photo)

The meeting focused on sanitation, door-to-door waste collection, issuance of Lal Dora ownership certificates, property tax self-certification, disposal of objections, creation of new property IDs, and grievance redressal through Samadhan Shivirs and Jan Samvad programmes.

Dahiya instructed officials to fast-track the tender process for road sweeping and door-to-door garbage collection. “The city’s cleanliness is a top priority, and any negligence in sanitation or waste management will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that strict monitoring would be ensured.

On Lal Dora ownership certificates, he asked for increased pace and daily reports to prevent delays. “This process is crucial for providing legal ownership rights to citizens,” Dahiya said.

Reviewing property tax, the commissioner directed officials to work closely with councillors, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and prominent citizens to speed up self-certification and resolve objections. “Transparency and timely redressal in property tax matters are essential. People should feel that their concerns are being addressed fairly and quickly,” he said.

Stressing citizen-centric governance, Dahiya said grievances raised in Samadhan Shivirs and Jan Samvad sessions should be resolved without delay. “Every problem reported by a resident should be treated as an urgent responsibility,” he added.

The commissioner concluded by reiterating that cleanliness, property tax reforms, and responsive grievance handling remain MCG’s immediate priorities.

Meanwhile, Haryana Urban Local Bodies minister Vipul Goel on Monday announced that separate solid waste management plans are being prepared for Gurugram, Faridabad, and Manesar, moving away from a state-wide model. Goel said vendor suggestions will be included in upcoming Request-for-Proposal (RFP) documents and assured “handholding support” and timely payments. He also discussed integrating door-to-door collection with manual sweeping but said no final decision had been taken.

The MCG’s earlier tender for doorstep collection was cancelled at the technical evaluation stage. RWAs expressed concerns that such meetings should be held locally in Gurugram with opportunities for feedback.”From a citizen’s perspective, plans for Waste-to-Energy plants in Haryana are deeply concerning. Burn technologies are unsustainable and contradict integrated waste management. They undermine Swachh cities and Mission LiFE, which prioritise source reduction, maximising recovery, and safeguarding public health and the environment over such inefficient, polluting solutions,” Ruchika Sethi Takkar, founder of Citizens for Clean Air.