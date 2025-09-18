MCG collects 46L fines for open dumping, plastic misuse from 4.5K violators

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said it has penalised 2,425 people over the past month for open waste dumping and use of banned single-use plastic, collecting ₹46.14 lakh in fines. Officials said open debris dumping is a big challenge. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Most of the fines, of 2,271, were levied by MCG teams on violators at markets and public waste, collecting ₹12,88,500 in fines. These mostly involved littering and use of single-use plastic, carrying smaller fines between ₹200 and ₹1,000.

The sanitation security force (SSF) issued 124 challans, and collected ₹26,75,500 in fines from those involved in illegal dumping of garbage and debris in public areas. Penalties in these cases were higher, ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 per offence, depending on the scale of dumping. Many vehicles were also seized.

Besides, the Bulk Waste Generators (BWG) Monitoring Cell of the MCG has also been conducting daily inspections at housing societies, institutions, and large establishments, and penalised 30 bulk waste generators ₹6,50,000 for failing to segregate waste at source and manage disposal within their premises.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said, “We are committed to keeping Gurugram clean and beautiful. Strict action will continue against those who violate waste management rules,” he said.

Officials said the action comes as part of the civic body’s ongoing mission to make the city cleaner, healthier, and free from waste by enforcing the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, more stringently. They said the focus has been on ensuring public spaces remain free of garbage, as repeated violations contribute to blocked drains, foul odour, and unhygienic conditions.

Officials said the corporation will maintain strict monitoring in the coming weeks and warned that larger penalties could follow for repeat violators.