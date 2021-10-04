MCG conducts anti-encroachment drive in Nathupur village

Eight unauthorised shops and at least 50 illegal shanties were demolished by officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) during an anti-encroachment drive in Nathupur village on Monday.

According to a release issued by the MCG, a team of assistant and junior engineers was accompanied by a large contingent of the police, due to a history of public resistance during anti-encroachment drives in Nathupur. However, officials said that the drive went off smoothly, without any untoward incident.

The illegal shops and shanties were located adjacent to the Moulsari Avenue Rapid Metro station in DLF Phase-3, behind the offices and commercial buildings in Cyber City.

“All the eight shops razed were owned by a single person. Subsequently, the team also took action to remove the slums settled on around one acre of government land. MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja has given clear instructions to the joint commissioners and in-charges of enforcement teams of the four zones to check unauthorised constructions, illegal encroachments, and encroachment in their respective areas, and such drives will continue in the future,” SS Rohilla, the public relation officer for MCG, said.

The MCG has stepped up its anti-encroachment drives over the past three weeks.

On September 22, the MCG demolished eight under-construction structures in Satguru Enclave and Noble Enclave, areas that fall under the 900-metre radius of the Indian Air Force (IAF) ammunition depot in Sector 14.

On September 22, MCG officials also demolished at least 50 illegal structures, including eateries, tin sheds, workshops, vends, and courtyards, at Bandhwari village on the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road.

On September 20, the MCG reclaimed 70 square yards of civic land by demolishing illegal temporary structures, shanties, junk, and building material shops in Nathupur village, after complaints were filed with the CM Window.

In a related development, the enforcement team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran on Monday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 9 and reclaimed two acres.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP, said that the land was notified for construction of a school but it had been encroached upon. A service centre, permanent rooms and other illegal structures were constructed. “A team of enforcement, with support of city police, carried out demolitions and cleared the land,” Lot said.