MCG gets proposal to transform city’s sanitation, waste collection

The Making Model Gurugram (MMG), under the aegis of Rurban Initiatives, has submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday aimed at transforming the city’s sanitation, waste collection, and monitoring systems.

The framework, detailed in a document titled, “A Submission on Waste Management,” outlines an action plan to combat four major challenges: construction debris, road dust, horticulture waste, and garbage burning.

The report highlights that construction and demolition (C&D) waste has emerged as one of the most critical issues in Gurugram, with more than 2,000 tonnes generated daily against the Basai processing plant’s 1,500 tonne capacity. It proposes establishing 30–35 demarcated dumping points across the city and enforcing direct waste collection under MCG supervision through authorised vendors.

The plan recommends linking C&D waste clearance certificates with building occupancy approvals and imposing penalties for illegal dumping. “There must be a digital monitoring system where every construction site is registered, waste movement is tracked in real time, and challans are auto-generated for violations,” the report notes.

Road dust and poor maintenance have also been flagged as major contributors to air pollution. The plan suggests mechanised sweeping, daily sanitation schedules, and making contractor details public to enable citizen monitoring. It also calls for quarterly performance reviews based on feedback from Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs).

“There is a need for clear accountability and visible cleanliness on the ground. Cleaning schedules, manpower allocation, and complaint redressal mechanisms must all be transparent,” said Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram (MMG), who led the drafting of the proposal.

The framework further recommends decentralised composting units for horticulture and green waste, installation of leaf bins every 200 metres, and the inclusion of green waste collection in sanitation contracts to prevent burning and air contamination. It also calls for stringent enforcement against garbage burning, with police involvement, CCTV surveillance, and penalties for offenders.

RWAs have welcomed the proposal, saying citizen participation is crucial for sustainable change. “For years, Gurugram’s sanitation system has been reactive instead of preventive. A structured, tech-enabled model like this can finally bring long-term accountability,” said K.L. Sharma, general secretary of the Sector 21 RWA and a member of the Citizens Environment Action Steering Committee of Gurugram.

“We are studying the recommendations submitted by Making Model Gurugram and will integrate feasible measures into our ongoing waste management reforms,” said a senior MCG official. “Our focus is on creating a structured, transparent, and technology-driven system that ensures accountability at every level while making Gurugram cleaner and more sustainable.”