MCG issues advisory banning open fires to curb winter air pollution in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday has issued a strict advisory prohibiting the burning of open fires across the city. The directions were issued to all resident welfare associations (RWAs), industries, commercial establishments (HT)

The advisory comes in response to multiple instances from December this yearwhere security personnel were found lighting fires in open areas to keep warm, a practice which according to civic officials, significantly worsens air pollution and poses health risks.

MCG officials said that the burning of waste, wood, dry leaves or any other material in the open contributes directly to a spike in particulate matter, leading to a sharp rise in the Air Quality Index (AQI). Such activities, they added, have an adverse impact on public health, especially on children, elderly and those suffering from respiratory ailments.

The directions were issued to all resident welfare associations (RWAs), industries, commercial establishments and organisations that deploy security guards to ensure a complete ban on open fire activities within their premises. The advisory states that no form of open burning will be permitted.

The advisory warns offenders may face challans and penal action under the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders dated December 4, 2014 and April 28, 2015 (OA No. 21/2014), Section 280 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said, “This measure has been taken in the larger public interest. Improvement in air quality is possible only with the collective responsibility and cooperation of all citizens and institutions,” he said.

The corporation has instructed establishments to provide safe and approved alternatives for warmth during winter, such as electric heaters or other non-polluting heating arrangements, particularly for security personnel working outdoors. They have also been asked to sensitise their staff about the harmful effects of open burning and its legal consequences.