MCG launches week-long drive to clean Gurugram’s gully traps

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a special drive to clean and desilt street traps (gully traps) across the city, with the week-long exercise beginning on Sunday, to ensure smooth drainage during the monsoon and reduce the risk of waterlogging. The drive covers hundreds of gully traps, though MCG has not provided a definitive count of those to be cleaned and desilted during the week-long exercise. (HT Archive)

As part of the campaign, MCG teams are cleaning and desilting gully traps at multiple locations by removing accumulated silt, soil, garbage and other obstructions that could hinder the flow of rainwater into the drainage network. Officials said the exercise would improve water flow into drains and facilitate faster discharge of rainwater during heavy rainfall. A gully trap is an external drainage fitting that uses a water seal to block sewer gases while channeling wastewater into the underground sewer system.

The drive will cover hundreds of gully traps across the city, although the MCG has not shared a definitive count of the traps to be cleaned or desilted.

The civic body is also closely monitoring the drainage system in areas identified as vulnerable during the monsoon. Teams are inspecting locations and carrying out immediate cleaning wherever silt or waste accumulation is found. According to the MCG, the objective is to ensure rainwater reaches the main drainage network without obstruction and to minimise water accumulation on roads and in residential areas.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said an effective drainage system was essential to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. “Accumulation of silt and waste in gully traps can obstruct the flow of rainwater and affect the drainage system. The field teams have been directed to ensure regular cleaning and desilting of gully traps, particularly in vulnerable areas. Any negligence in maintaining the drainage network will not be tolerated,” he said.

Dahiya also directed officials to conduct regular inspections in waterlogging-prone areas and take immediate corrective measures. The MCG appealed to residents not to dump garbage in drains, gully traps and along roadsides, saying such waste can block rainwater flow and undermine drainage efforts.