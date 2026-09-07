MCG launches week-long drive to clean Gurugram’s gully traps
MCG teams are removing accumulated silt, soil, garbage and other obstructions to improve rainwater flow and facilitate faster discharge during heavy rainfall.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a special drive to clean and desilt street traps (gully traps) across the city, with the week-long exercise beginning on Sunday, to ensure smooth drainage during the monsoon and reduce the risk of waterlogging.
As part of the campaign, MCG teams are cleaning and desilting gully traps at multiple locations by removing accumulated silt, soil, garbage and other obstructions that could hinder the flow of rainwater into the drainage network. Officials said the exercise would improve water flow into drains and facilitate faster discharge of rainwater during heavy rainfall. A gully trap is an external drainage fitting that uses a water seal to block sewer gases while channeling wastewater into the underground sewer system.
The drive will cover hundreds of gully traps across the city, although the MCG has not shared a definitive count of the traps to be cleaned or desilted.
The civic body is also closely monitoring the drainage system in areas identified as vulnerable during the monsoon. Teams are inspecting locations and carrying out immediate cleaning wherever silt or waste accumulation is found. According to the MCG, the objective is to ensure rainwater reaches the main drainage network without obstruction and to minimise water accumulation on roads and in residential areas.
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said an effective drainage system was essential to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. “Accumulation of silt and waste in gully traps can obstruct the flow of rainwater and affect the drainage system. The field teams have been directed to ensure regular cleaning and desilting of gully traps, particularly in vulnerable areas. Any negligence in maintaining the drainage network will not be tolerated,” he said.
Dahiya also directed officials to conduct regular inspections in waterlogging-prone areas and take immediate corrective measures. The MCG appealed to residents not to dump garbage in drains, gully traps and along roadsides, saying such waste can block rainwater flow and undermine drainage efforts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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