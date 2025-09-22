MCG, MCM launch AI-based road audit to detect defects, boost safety

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) have jointly launched an AI-based road audit project in collaboration with IT firm Nagarro and AI platform Road Athena, officials said on Saturday. The initiative aims to improve road quality and safety while reducing long-term maintenance costs, they added. Authorities said the project will directly benefit commuters through safer and smoother travel.

The pilot began in Ward 21 and Ward 27 of Gurugram, where vehicles fitted with high-resolution cameras started surveying streets. Images and video footage captured will be analysed by Road Athena’s AI system using computer vision algorithms to automatically detect and classify defects, including potholes, faded or missing lane markings, damaged or absent signboards, deteriorated pavements, and encroachments on public land.

Speaking about the deployment, co-founder and CEO of Nagarro Manas Human hailed the transparent nature of the project. “Data-driven solutions, when applied effectively, can anchor good governance by ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency,” Human added.

Unlike manual surveys, which officials said are slow and inconsistent, the AI-enabled process will deliver faster, more accurate, and data-driven reports. Each defect identified will be geo-tagged, assigned a severity rating, and mapped digitally. The data will feed into a centralised dashboard, enabling civic officials to prioritise repair and maintenance work.

Preventive maintenance is expected to reduce accidents, improve traffic flow, and extend road durability. Officials added that proactive monitoring will help lower costs compared to reactive fixes.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Yash Jhaluka termed the launch a milestone in urban development. “This joint initiative is a big step toward smart, safe, and sustainable urban growth. By adopting advanced AI solutions, we are not only improving road safety and quality but also promoting environmental protection and better traffic management. The project has the potential to set a new benchmark for road infrastructure management across Indian cities,” he said.

The corporations said the audit will be expanded in phases to cover all major roads and sector streets, aligning with the broader Smart City vision.

