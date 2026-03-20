MCG ramps up action on illegal borewells, water connections

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sealed two illegal borewells in Ward 17 and disconnected water supply to commercial establishments found violating norms in Basai, officials told HT on Thursday. According to MCG officials, two illegal borewells, found functioning, were sealed. (HT)

Officials said the action was taken as part of an ongoing drive against illegal water connections. The raid was conducted by a joint team of the CM flying squad, MCG officials, and the electricity department on Wednesday.

According to MCG officials, two illegal borewells, found functioning, were sealed. Officials warned of strict action including disconnection of utilities, sealing of premises and imposition of penalties against violators.

“Illegal borewells pose a serious threat to groundwater sustainability. Strict action will be taken against violators,” said Ravinder Yadav, additional MCG commissioner.

As per norms, installation and operation of borewells require prior permission from the competent authority, and extraction of groundwater without approval is a punishable offence under state groundwater guidelines.

The area falls under Zone 1 and the operation was led by executive engineer Pradeep Kumar and SDO Waseem Akram, along with junior engineer Sachin Kumar. Narendra Kumar, sub-inspector of the flying squad and officials from the electricity board were also present during the inspection, said officials.

In a separate operation on the same day, the civic body sealed illegal drinking water connections in Basai Chowk, said officials.

According to officials, two sweet shops were using water connections in violation of prescribed norms.

Under municipal regulations, commercial establishments are required to obtain authorised metered connections and pay applicable commercial tariffs, and any unauthorised use or bypassing of connections is liable to penalties and disconnection

Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring fair usage of water resources and preventing misuse by commercial entities.

“We are committed to ensuring that water resources are used responsibly and within legal limits. Enforcement drives will continue across the city,” additional commissioner said.

Officials said the civic body appealed to residents and businesses to adhere strictly to regulations and avoid illegal extraction or usage of water.