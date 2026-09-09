MCG reduces Gurugram zones from 8 to 6, creates two clusters
The new structure covers all 36 wards across 297.984 sq km, with three zones each under Cluster 1 and Cluster 2
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has reduced its administrative zones from eight to six and reorganised them into two administrative clusters to strengthen supervision, improve coordination and speed up delivery of municipal services.
The new structure came into effect on September 8 through an office order issued by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, following the Haryana government’s sanction of the civic body’s staffing pattern based on six zone/division offices.
Under the new arrangement, Cluster 1 will comprise Zones I, II and III, while Cluster 2 will consist of Zones IV, V and VI. Together, the six zones cover all 36 wards of the municipal corporation and an area of 297.984 sq km.
“The restructuring has been undertaken with the objective of making the administrative system more efficient and responsive. By reorganising the municipal area into six zones under two administrative clusters, we aim to strengthen supervision, improve coordination between different branches and ensure that public grievances and civic-service issues are addressed more promptly,” Dahiya said.
Dahiya said the revised structure would establish clearer administrative responsibilities and accountability at the zone level. “The focus will now be on clearly defining responsibilities, strengthening field-level supervision and improving accountability for municipal service delivery. Detailed reporting hierarchies, deployment of officers and delegation of administrative and financial powers will follow through subsequent orders,” he said.
Six zones cover all 36 wards
Under Cluster 1, Zone I comprises wards 11, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18; Zone II comprises wards 8, 10, 28, 29, 30 and 32; and Zone III includes wards 5, 6, 7, 9, 33 and 34, officials said. Under Cluster 2, Zone IV covers wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 35 and 36; Zone V covers wards 12, 13, 25, 26, 27 and 31; and Zone VI comprises wards 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24. Zone VI is the largest at 104.862 sq km, while Zone II is the smallest at 9.356 sq km.
The office order said detailed responsibilities, administrative control, supervisory arrangements, reporting hierarchy, allocation of branches and deployment of officers and officials for the new clusters and zones would be notified separately. Until then, officers and officials will continue under existing instructions and arrangements.
The order was circulated among senior MCG officials, including the mayor, additional commissioners, chief engineer, joint commissioners, chief town planner, executive engineers, zonal taxation officers and senior sanitation inspectors for necessary action.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.