MCG resumes stray dog drive after 5 months, locals cite little change

Gurugram residents and activists have called for a more effective vaccination and sterilisation drive across the city, alleging that there has been little to no improvement on the ground. CSR-backed centre and new operators began work in January; officials expect results soon, while locals say rising population keeps seniors and kids indoors. (HT Archive)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) resumed the vaccination drive after five months.

Under the CSR initiative, Vedanta philanthropic arm, Anil Agarwal Foundation and animal birth control (ABC) centre in Begumpur Khatola started operating from the first week of January. Maa Baglamukhi Sewa Samiti, an organisation from Jabalpur, started its operations this week, officials said.

Chaitali Mandhotra, a resident of Ardee City, sector 52, said, “Even after paying hefty amounts, we have to get the vaccination and sterilisation of the stray dogs done on our own. No one contacted our residents welfare association (RWA) from the municipality. We feel that the drive exists only on paper and the ground reality is different.”

Ajay Bhutani, a sector 51 resident said,“Recently, a house help in our society was bitten by a stray dog. The administration needs to act urgently.”

Suraj Mal Yadav, a resident of sector 52, said the stray dog population in the area has been steadily increasing. “There have been several dog-bite incidents in our sector. Although, residents have got some of the dogs sterilised and vaccinated, the problem remains unchecked. Senior citizens and children have stopped using public spaces due to the fear of being bitten,” he said.

Meanwhile, an MCG official said that currently four ABC centres are working in the city. “One was already functional in Begumpur Khatola. In January last week, ABC centres in Basai, sector 108 and Gwal Pahari became functional,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), MCG, Ashish Singhla said,“It takes time for an organisation to revive a stalled programme. The drive has only recently resumed and we are hopeful of seeing results by February. Our target is to sterilise and vaccinate nearly 1,000 stray dogs.”

When asked about the point of contact for Maa Baglamukhi Sewa Samiti’s operations, Singhla said that the corporation does not have any details.