MCG reviews 215 citizen complaints, imposes fines in two

Under its 24-hour challenge initiative, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday reviewed 215 complaints related to sanitation issues, roads, pollution and service-level agreement (SLA) violations filed by citizens over the last week across its zones, officials said. The review was conducted by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya to assess complaints (HT)

The review was conducted by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya to assess complaints. The corporation has also laid down a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure accountability in service delivery, officials said.

Under the SOP, complaints involving SLA violations will first be examined by the concerned cluster head. Notices will be issued to the concerned officials, who will then submit their replies within three days. The responses will be reviewed before a final decision such as imposing fines and suspending concerned officials. The SOP consists of provisions for withholding the salary of the concerned official or employee until the complaint is resolved, officials said.

Of the 215 cases reviewed, Zone 1 accounted for 24. A fine of ₹10,000 was imposed in one case, and notices were issued in two. Zone 2 received two cases. Zone 3 received 16 cases, and a fine of ₹10,000 was imposed in one of the cases, and notices were issued in 11. Zone 4 had 67 cases, and notices were issued in 13 cases. Meanwhile, Zone 5 received 17 cases and Zone 6 received the remaining 89 cases, according to an MCG statement.

Meanwhile, the corporation identified several hotspots where sanitation and waste management issues persist. Some of these locations include Palam Vihar, sectors 23, 45, 56 and 57, Sushant Lok-I and Ardee City, officials said.