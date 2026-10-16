MCG sets October 25 deadline to remove 31 RMC plants

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set an October 25 deadline for the removal of 31 ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants operating within its jurisdiction, as part of measures to curb dust emissions and rising air pollution in the city, officials said on Thursday. Once the deadline expires, these plants will be sealed and permanently shut, officials aware of the matter said. The directions come amid questions over the implementation of MCG’s plan to make 294 roads dust-free by December 31. (Representative photo)

During a review meeting, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya directed officials to issue notices to the owners of all 31 plants, asking them to ensure that the facilities were removed by the deadline.

The decision comes days after the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) ordered the closure of unauthorised RMC plants within its jurisdiction. On October 7, MCM commissioner Pradeep Singh directed officials to shut down such facilities within 15 days. Of the 32 RMC plants operating in Manesar, only two are authorised, officials said.

Dahiya also directed MCG officials to step up measures to control dust pollution, particularly at construction sites, and ensure a complete ban on biomass burning within municipal limits.

“If anyone is found burning biomass, necessary action will be taken. Officials have been instructed to intensify surveillance in their respective areas and remain vigilant to prevent such incidents,” he said.

The commissioner asked officials to ensure regular water sprinkling at construction sites and take adequate measures to prevent dust from becoming airborne. Officials were also directed to monitor waste dumping points and ensure proper collection and disposal of garbage.

The directions come amid questions over the implementation of MCG’s plan to make 294 roads dust-free by December 31. Earlier this month, HT reported that several key stretches continued to witness significant dust accumulation despite being covered under the civic body’s dust-control action plan.

Under its 2026 action plan, MCG identified nearly 50km of key road stretches for dust-control measures, with work scheduled month-wise. However, several of the same stretches featured repeatedly in subsequent months, raising questions about the effectiveness of the measures being undertaken.

During Thursday’s meeting, Dahiya also directed officials to ensure immediate lifting of horticultural waste and provide sanitation workers with the necessary training to improve waste handling and disposal.

Officials said the measures were aimed at strengthening pollution-control enforcement and preventing dust and waste burning from worsening air quality in the city.