MCG suspends JE over unresolved sewer complaint marked ‘resolved’
Gurugram: Hours after Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini ordered action against two regional pollution officers over negligence in handling a public complaint, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday suspended a junior engineer for allegedly marking an “unresolved” sewerage complaint as “resolved” on the e-Samadhan portal
Gurugram: Hours after Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini ordered action against two regional pollution officers over negligence in handling a public complaint, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday suspended a junior engineer for allegedly marking an “unresolved” sewerage complaint as “resolved” on the e-Samadhan portal.
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya ordered the immediate suspension of junior engineer Amit Kumar after a review meeting on public grievances chaired by Saini. Two other junior engineers — Arif Khan and Tilak, engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, a body providing contractual workforce to various state government departments — have been served show-cause notices in separate sewerage complaints from Palam Vihar and Basai village after similar discrepancies were found between the status shown on the portal and the actual situation reported by complainants.
The suspension followed a complaint filed by Satish Kumar Middha on the e-Samadhan portal regarding sewerage overflow and foul smell in New Colony, Sector 7. Kumar had marked the complaint as “resolved.” However, when officials contacted the complainant to verify the status, he reportedly said the problem was not resolved, and the sewerage overflow continued.
In the Palam Vihar case, an e-Samadhan complaint filed by a resident, Shubham Nagia, regarding sewerage overflow, had also been marked “resolved”. However, verification with the complainant indicated that the problem persisted.
MCG has issued a show-cause notice to Khan, directing him to submit a written response within three days and appear for a personal hearing before the commissioner on October 5.
MCG has issued a similar notice to Tilak over a sewerage overflow complaint from Basai village and surrounding areas. The complaint had been marked resolved on the portal, but the complainant reported that the problem remained unresolved.
MCG officials said they would examine discrepancies between portal records and the situation on the ground and assign responsibility wherever lapses were established.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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