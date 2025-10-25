MCG targets major roads, waste hotspots in 3-month cleanliness push

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set a three-month target to streamline the city’s sanitation system and improve cleanliness, by focussing on cleaning of major roads, eliminating illegal garbage dumping and ensuring stricter monitoring to curb waste accumulation, officials said.

The civic body decided on the targets during a review on Friday, chaired by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya. He instructed officials to identify garbage-vulnerable points and remove them within a week.

“Each joint commissioner will evaluate garbage-vulnerable points (GVPs) in their respective zones and prepare an action plan for their removal. The goal is to reduce open dumping spots and strengthen door-to-door collection,” Dahiya said.

Officials said that the MCG is also planning to introduce performance-based reviews for cleaning contractors to ensure accountability. “The focus is not just on removing garbage but on sustaining cleanliness,” an official said.

According to MCG data, the city had 254 GVPs in July, which have now reduced to 202, following targeted interventions. The corporation intends to bring this number down further in the next few months.

Dahiya said that major roads are currently being cleaned using 18 mechanised sweeping machines every night, each covering an average of 30 kilometres per shift. To further intensify the drive, the MCG will also deploy these machines during the day in areas where traffic permits it. “We want visible and measurable improvement in cleanliness. Mechanised sweeping, water sprinkling, and dust suppression will be expanded to more roads in the coming weeks,” Dahiya said.

The MCG has also directed its enforcement teams to ensure strict implementation of pollution control norms under Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). The commissioner reiterated that burning of waste or dry leaves is a punishable offence under environmental laws. “Any instance of waste burning will invite immediate penalty. Senior sanitation inspectors and now, even joint commissioners, have been authorised to issue challans against violators,” he said.

Officials said the campaign will formally begin on Haryana Day (November 1) as part of a 90-day special sanitation and pollution-control initiative. “Our mission is to ensure sustainable cleanliness through consistent monitoring, better coordination with waste collection agencies, and zero tolerance for littering or illegal dumping,” Dahiya said.

The review meeting was attended by additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioners Dr Preetpal Singh, Dr Naresh Kumar, Vishal Kumar, Dr Jayveer Yadav, and Ravindra Malik, along with executive engineer Sunder Sheoran, assistant engineers, senior sanitation inspectors, and representatives from the cleaning agencies.