MCG to build second multi-level parking in Old Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has finalised plans for a second multilevel parking facility in Old Gurugram, near the post office in Sadar Bazar. The project aims to address parking challenges and reduce traffic congestion in the bustling area, MCG officials said. The detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared soon, they added. The land for the proposed multi-level parking in Sadar Bazar near the post office in Old Gurugram. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

According to officials, the first multilevel parking facility near Sadar Bazar, currently under construction, is set to open in February. It is expected to provide significant relief to visitors, while the addition of a second facility near the post office is anticipated to further streamline parking and ease vehicular chaos along narrow streets, they added.

The Haryana Finance Department has approved ₹43 crore for acquiring land from the Public Works Department (PWD) for the new project, officials said. The Urban Local Bodies Department has also informed the District Commissioner about the development, paving the way for MCG to begin construction as soon as the land possession is finalised, they added.

MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg emphasised the importance of expanding parking facilities in congested areas. “We have finalised the land and will begin construction as soon as the DPR is ready. Our goal is to ensure that visitors to areas like Sadar Bazar do not have to park far away or face the hassle of finding a spot,” Garg added.

The proposed facility will span 3,000 square metres and accommodate approximately 200 vehicles. A tender worth ₹48 crore has been issued to a private agency to manage construction, officials said.

The second facility near the post office is expected to alleviate parking shortages in Old Gurugram, offering more convenience to residents and visitors frequenting the busy markets. The Sadar Bazar facility, scheduled to open next month, represents another step forward in improving Gurugram’s parking infrastructure. Additionally, the planned parking facility at Kaman Sarai will include a multiplex and accommodate 1,200 vehicles, with an estimated cost of ₹150 crore.