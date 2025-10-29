MCG to enforce revised water, sewerage tariff from November 1 across Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will implement a revised water and sewerage tariff from November 1, aligning its structure with the October 15 Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) notification. The updated rates, which introduce higher consumption slabs for residential, commercial, and industrial users, are aimed at promoting sustainable water use and strengthening infrastructure financing across the city.

According to officials, the revision is part of a multi-year tariff plan that will be updated annually till 2027, in line with the HUDA tariff framework. The changes reflect a sharp upward adjustment across all categories, a move the corporation says is necessary to recover the true cost of supply and ensure long-term service reliability.

Under the new structure, domestic consumers will see the most significant shift. The rate for the first 20 kilolitres (KL) of monthly usage will double from ₹3.19 to ₹6.38 per KL, while the next slab, between 20 and 40 KL, will be billed at ₹10.21 per KL, up from ₹6.38. Households consuming more than 40 KL per month will now pay ₹12.76 per KL, compared to the earlier ₹10.21.

For commercial connections, the tariff has been revised from ₹12.76 to ₹19.14 per KL, whereas industrial and bulk consumers will now pay between ₹63.81 and ₹127.63 per KL, depending on category and usage volume.

Explaining the rationale, Pradeep Sharma, executive engineer, MCG headquarters, said the revision was overdue and intended to narrow the gap between supply costs and recovery. “The new tariff reflects the actual cost of water treatment and distribution in Gurugram. The city’s infrastructure has grown rapidly, and maintaining an efficient network requires consistent funding. This step is essential to reduce losses, upgrade pipelines, and ensure round-the-clock supply. We are also strengthening the metering system to make billing transparent,” Sharma said.

The sewerage charge will continue to be levied at 50% of the water bill for all users connected to the MCG’s sewer network. Those not connected are required to install proper sewage disposal systems or risk penalties. The updated rates will automatically appear in consumer bills issued after November 1, officials said, adding that awareness drives will be launched to encourage residents to monitor water usage, report leakages, and identify illegal connections.

The revised tariff marks the first major rate hike in nearly two years and, according to MCG, brings Gurugram’s pricing in line with statewide norms. Officials said that the additional revenue generated would be channelled toward network upgrades, pipeline maintenance, and metering improvements—all critical to achieving the city’s long-term goal of 24x7 water supply.

While officials emphasised that rationalised pricing is essential for sustaining operations, residents’ associations urged MCG to ensure uninterrupted supply before raising bills. “Many areas still face irregular water flow and low pressure. The tariff hike should be matched with better service,” said Rajkumar Yadav, president of Sector 46 RWA.

Yadav added that while residents understand the need for economic viability, they expect the corporation to improve water pressure, address leakages promptly, and ensure fair billing before enforcing higher rates.

Industrial units facing the steepest hike under the revised water tariff have raised concerns over rising operating costs. Shalini Baweja, an industrialist from Manesar, said the move will sharply increase production expenses for small and medium units. “The new tariff comes as a shock for industries already burdened by high input and compliance costs. Water is a basic operational need, and such a steep hike will hit competitiveness and margins,” she said, adding that the government should have adopted a phased or graded increase instead of an abrupt one.

MCG officials said steady funding is vital to sustain Gurugram’s expanding water network. “The revision is part of an integrated plan to strengthen infrastructure, expand metering, and make the system financially sustainable,” an official said, adding that efforts will focus on curbing wastage through transparent billing and consumption tracking.

To detect illegal or unmetered use, the civic body will pair field inspections with data-driven monitoring. Teams will conduct random checks, reconcile meter readings with billing records, and use smart meters to flag irregular consumption. “We’re tightening surveillance through ground verification and digital audits, with strict penalties for violators,” a senior MCG official said, requesting anonymity.

The revised tariff also aligns with Gurugram’s broader water conservation goals, given the city’s rising per capita demand and falling groundwater levels, officials said. Expanding residential zones along the Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, and Sohna Road have intensified the strain on water resources, making efficient pricing a policy imperative, they added.

A senior GMDA official said the revised tariff was essential to ensure the financial sustainability of water services and fund long-pending infrastructure upgrades across the city.