MCG to fine, lodge FIRs for open waste burning

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has instructed its officials to file FIRs against individuals involved in burning garbage in a move to curb pollution and enhance sanitation, said officials aware of the development. The practice is known to significantly contribute to pollution, especially during winter months, worsening air quality in the region. In a meeting on Sunday, MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that continuous monitoring of such incidents is crucial to maintaining the city’s air quality as the winter season approaches. Garbage burning observed within close proximity of green belts at Sector 12 near Vivekananda Aarogay Kendra in Gurugram earlier in the year. (HT Photo)

According to MCG officials, the corporation has started enforcing the directive last week. During the meeting, which was chaired by Bangar, he directed swift action on sewage overflow complaints, which have been on the rise in residential and commercial areas. He also mandated the immediate replacement of missing or stolen manhole covers to prevent accidents and maintain hygiene. “We must ensure that garbage is dumped only at designated locations and not elsewhere, to keep the city clean and orderly,” he said.

The commissioner also highlighted the importance of addressing garbage burning promptly. “Burning garbage releases harmful gases and smoke, which not only pollutes the environment but also poses serious health risks, especially to those with respiratory issues. FIRs must be filed against offenders to send a strong message,” said Bangar, adding that police have been directed to take strict action against those found guilty of this violation.

A senior MCG official said the civic body has already started issuing fines and 23 entities were fined ₹1 lakh in total for burning garbage in open in the past one week. Meanwhile, individual fines hovered around ₹5,000.

In addition to cracking down on illegal waste disposal, Bangar directed MCG officials to ramp up efforts in resolving sewage-related issues, particularly complaints about sewage overflow. He emphasised that immediate action is necessary to prevent health hazards.

Additionally, Bangar called for regular inspections of bulk waste generators (BWGs) to ensure compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. “If BWGs fail to manage their waste responsibly, they will face penalties,” Bangar said. The commissioner also instructed officials to address the issue of stray animals and ensure that horticultural waste is collected and disposed of promptly.