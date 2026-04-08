MCG to launch online portal for building plan approvals

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) is set to introduce a dedicated online portal for building plan approvals to ensure faster, transparent and time-bound decision-making, officials said, as part of a broader push towards digitisation of civic services. Residents and developers will be able to apply, track status and get approvals online, with HARTRON support and real-time monitoring by field teams. (HT Archive)

The move follows directions from the state headquarters to streamline approval processes and reduce manual intervention. Officials said the system will be supported by IT-enabled modules and a strengthened workforce to improve efficiency and accountability.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the initiative aims to modernise civic administration. “We have received a clear mandate from the headquarters to shift services online. The new portal will ensure faster disposal of applications, accurate decision-making and complete transparency in the process,” he said.

According to officials, the portal will allow residents and developers to submit applications online, track their status and receive approvals without repeated visits to offices, addressing long-standing delays in the process.

Officials said no timeline has been finalised yet for the launch of the portal, which will be funded by the MCG. However, once introduced, the system will be mandatory for all applicants. Additionally, Officials said monitoring will be carried out in real time, with field teams conducting inspections and uploading ward-wise data onto the system. However, no official data is currently available on existing approval timelines or the extent of improvement expected under the new system.

To support implementation, MCG has engaged workforce assistance through Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation (HARTRON), which will help manage digital operations and handle increased application volumes. Dahiya said the same technical team will process applications to ensure consistency. “A dedicated team is being put in place so that applications are handled efficiently and decisions are taken in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Officials added that the portal will be integrated with existing civic infrastructure. This includes linking water connection software with the new system to ensure seamless service delivery across departments.

In addition, MCG has developed a sanitation management module to monitor waste operations and maintain digital records. “The IT framework will ensure proper record maintenance and reduce the scope for errors or delays. It will also help in improving coordination between departments,” Dahiya said.

The initiative comes amid concerns over delays and inefficiencies in building plan approvals, which officials said have contributed to unauthorised constructions in Gurugram. With rapid urban expansion and a high volume of applications each year, authorities expect the new system to ease administrative pressure and improve service delivery.

Officials said integration of AI tools, IT modules and a dedicated workforce will make approvals faster, more transparent and reliable.