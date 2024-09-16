MCG to make Gurugram university zero-waste campus

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated a plan to make Gurugram University the city’s first zero-waste campus. MCG’s additional commissioner, Dr. Balpreet Singh, who is spearheading the project, visited the university to assess its current waste management practices and introduce new sustainable solutions. The initiative is part of a broader goal to encourage eco-friendly measures in educational institutions across the city. These efforts aim to significantly reduce the university’s overall waste footprint. (HT Archive)

As part of the zero-waste drive, Singh noted the importance of reducing waste at its source and involving the entire university community in the effort. He highlighted that the collaboration between MCG and Gurugram University will yield practical improvements, such as the installation of a vertical garden made from recycled plastic bottles and the creation of a compost pit to process organic waste. These efforts aim to significantly reduce the university’s overall waste footprint.

A key component of the zero-waste initiative is transforming the university canteen into a polythene and plastic-free zone. Vice-chancellor Dr. Dinesh Kumar, along with faculty members professor Devina Pal and Dr. Sandeep, committed to replacing disposable plastic plates with reusable steel plates by next week.

“This initiative is just the beginning of a larger plan to make the entire campus more sustainable,” said Dr Kumar. “By eliminating plastic and improving our waste management systems, we are taking a bold step towards a greener future,” he added.

Another key factor in the initiative’s success will be student involvement. The university plans to run awareness programs to educate students on the importance of sustainability, waste reduction, and recycling. Dr. Singh stressed that active student participation will be essential for long-term success, as their involvement will ensure the sustained impact of the initiative.