MCG to take over nine private colonies by June 15: Officials
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will take over nine privately developed colonies — Malibu Towne, Ardee City, Rosewood City, Uppal Southend, Mayfield Garden, Vipul World, Sushant Lok 2, Sushant Lok 3, Greenwood City — latest by June 15.
The decision was conveyed to resident welfare associations (RWAs) and residents, barring Ardee City, at a meeting with senior MCG officials on Tuesday.
The meeting took place at MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja’s residence in Civil Lines, also known as the Camp Office.
An order issued by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on May 9 had directed MCG to take over the nine colonies within 15 days.
“On the ground, no handover has taken place so far. During our meeting with MCG officials, we discussed several agenda items for the handover process. We were told that MCG is in the process of collating requisite details from builders,” said Sudakshina Laha, member, Making Model Gurugram (MMG), and executive member, Sushant Lok 2 and 3 RWA.
The MMG plotted colony group has residents and members of RWAs from all the colonies barring Ardee City. According to Laha, another meeting will be held later in June with MCG officials.
Vijay Shiv Nath, president, Malibu Towne RWA, said that the meeting with the MCG was held with a focus on clearing doubts regarding the eventual takeover.
“During the meeting, the MCG also asked the RWAs to submit a list of amenities for each colony, such as immediate needs, basic infrastructure requirements, and additional requirements to them. The list is being compiled,” said Laha.
MCG officials said that they will be holding a meeting with the developers of the nine colonies on Saturday to discuss the handover process.
“The representatives of eight colonies were assured by the MCG commissioner that the handover process will be completed at the latest by June 15. A meeting will also be conducted with the developers of the nine colonies on Saturday to discuss some issues,” said Vivek Gill, superintending engineer, MCG.
The nine colonies came up in the early 2000s near major roads like Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, and Vikas Marg. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the nine colonies will be taken over by the Haryana government at the first seminar cum workshop cum conference (Sewocon) for RWAs on April 29.
