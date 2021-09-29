MCG works: Rao Inderjit Singh lays foundation stone for nine projects

Nine projects of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), comprising green work as well as road renovations, were launched by the Union minister of state and Gurugram MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, on Wednesday. A foundation stone ceremony was held in this regard at the PWD rest house in Civil Lines, for the projects that cumulatively cost ₹35 crore.

According to the details released by the MCG, a 1.4-kilometre section of the Dhanwapur Road, connecting Dhanwapur railway crossing (Sector 104) and Dwarka Expressway, will be fixed. This has been a longstanding demand of residents in the area. The stretch is accessed by thousands of commuters daily as it connects commuters travelling between Dwarka in Delhi with parts of Old Gurgaon and vice versa.

Despite its significance, the four-lane stretch is ridden with potholes and heavily degraded, with little bitumen covering. Residents have been raising demands for fixing the stretch with the MCG since early 2018.

“This stretch of road was built in 2008 and has been in abysmal condition since 2012. Through social media as well as during meetings with MCG officials, we have been pressing for its repair to be carried out regularly since 2018. The condition of this stretch worsens during rains as it practically becomes a muddy swamp due to which crossing it becomes even a tough task,” Yashesh Yadav, the president of Dwarka Expressway (DXP) Welfare Association, said.

To fix this, the MCG will be relaying the entire stretch at a cost of ₹1.6 crore.

Besides this stretch, six projects pertain to the development, renovation and beautification of parks and green belts in sectors 21, 15 Parts 1 and 2, and wards 20 and 21, at a cost of ₹13.1 crore. The two other projects comprise the construction of community centres in Sector 12A and Kanhai at a cost of ₹20.37 crore.

Singh also inaugurated a heart and vascular institute at a private multi-speciality hospital in Sector 44.

In his speech at the venue, Singh said that the city’s Civil Hospital Sector 10 will also be reconstructed with state-of-the-art health facilities. “The construction work of this hospital will be done in two phases. For this, the land of the adjoining government school has been taken. With the construction of this hospital, the residents of Gurugram will get better health facilities. The matter was discussed with the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the past and he has suggested that the Civil Hospital should be reconstructed on a priority basis,” Singh said.

Constructed in 1967, the condition of the city’s Civil Hospital has degraded over the years, with studies done by the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2019 and by the MCG in 2016 recommending demolition and reconstruction of the hospital at the earliest. The hospital has over 200 beds and receives a footfall of more than 2,000 people every day.