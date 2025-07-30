MCG begins sewer survey in Gurugram

Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) minister Vipul Goel has directed civic officials to carry out a comprehensive survey of all sewer lines that are more than 20 years old. The move comes in response to repeated flooding incidents during the monsoon and is aimed at identifying the stretches in need of urgent repair or replacement. The Municipal Corporation Gurugram(MCG) office. (Praveen Kumar/HT)

“Areas with decades-old sewer infrastructure are highly prone to overflow and blockages. We must act before it turns into another urban flooding crisis,” Goel said during a high-level meeting with municipal and district officials held on Monday. He emphasised that Gurugram, with its growing global profile, must ensure world-class urban infrastructure. “Gurugram is not just a local city—it’s a global brand. We need to match that identity with world-class cleanliness and civic upkeep,” said Goel.

Vijay Dhaka, chief engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) confirmed that sewer lines have been laid over a stretch of approximately 1,757km in the city’s limits. “We will conduct a survey for the entire network and are currently reviewing old records to check if any lines were replaced in the past two decades. Once the documentation is verified, we will have a clear picture,” said Dhaka.

The survery will begin on Monday, said officials familiar with the matter.

“The survey would begin in areas that have reported the highest number of complaints, including Rajendra Park, Patel Nagar, Khandsa Road, Shanti Nagar, and Jacobpura. These zones have consistently suffered from water stagnation and blocked drains, posing risks to residents and commuters alike,” said Dhaka.

Commuters have expressed deep frustration. “Waterlogged roads on Golf Course Extension Road have become a nightmare during peak hours. Authorities need to act before it worsens,” said Reena Malhotra, a marketing professional. Another daily commuter from Sheetla Mata Road, Sushil Yadav, said, “Sewage overflows are not just an inconvenience—they’re a health hazard. Sector 5 residents like us have been raising this issue for years.”

Councillor of Ward 34, Surekha Chauhan, acknowledged the long-standing issue. “Residents have been facing this for over 12 years. The sewer lines haven’t been cleaned in all these years. We’ve already floated a tender and once the monsoon subsides, the cleaning and desilting work will begin in full swing,” said Chauhan, adding that the delay was primarily due to ongoing rains.

With the survey set to start soon, residents and officials alike are hopeful that Gurugram’s chronic sewage woes may finally see a long-term resolution.