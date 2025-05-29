MCG engineer held for taking 1L bribe to allow warehouse in Daultabad

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a junior engineer (JE) of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for allegedly accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe from a trader to permit the construction of a warehouse in Daultabad, officials said on Wednesday. A senior MCG official, requesting anonymity, said that the junior engineer has been suspended with immediate effect, and a departmental proceeding will be initiated against him for further action. (File Photo)

The accused, Sandeep Kumar, was caught red-handed at Rajiv Chowk while allegedly taking money from the complainant, Mahipal Singh, said Anshu Singla, superintendent of police, ACB Gurugram.

Singh, a resident of Sheetala Colony in Sector 5, had begun building a warehouse on his private land in Daultabad about a month ago, officials said. According to a senior ACB official, Kumar visited the construction site and halted work, calling it an encroachment and illegal.

“To allow the work to continue, Kumar demanded a ₹1.5 lakh bribe nearly two weeks ago. After negotiations, Singh paid ₹50,000 near the Air Force station on Sohna Road on Tuesday morning and agreed to pay ₹1 lakh more by evening,” the official said.

Anshu Singla, ACB superintendent of police, Gurugram, said that Kumar was produced before a court on Wednesday and was forwarded to 14 days of judicial custody. “Further investigation was going on in the case. An FIR against him was registered at Gurugram ACB police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday,” she added.

A senior MCG official, requesting anonymity, said that the JE has been suspended with immediate effect, and a departmental proceeding will be initiated against him for further action.