MCG takes steps to resolve problems of Gurugram street vendors

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Sunday discussed issues concerning street vendors in the city, such as providing them recognition and their relocation. The civic body commissioner, at a meeting, directed the officials to streamline the process. Street vendors of the city had demonstration against MCG officials on January 27, accusing them of wrongfully seizing their carts . (HT Archive)

Street vendors of the city had demonstration against MCG officials on January 27, accusing them of wrongfully seizing their carts and accepting bribes between upto ₹10,000 for releasing each cart seized during anti-encroachment operations.

As per the MCG, approximately 50,000 street vendors have been identified, with 25 percent being stationary vendors who need to operate within authorised vending zones.

During the meeting, approval was granted for 33,198 Letters of Recommendation (LORs), providing legal recognition to street vendors and enabling them to conduct their businesses without hindrance. The committee also discussed the rehabilitation of 41 street vendors from Sector 14, whose vending zones were disturbed. To facilitate their relocation, a special committee was formed, comprising the joint commissioner, chief planning officer (CPO), district town planner (DTP) R.S. Batth, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials, and representatives from the Dron Rehri-Feri Association.

Separately, the district street vendors dispute redressal committee was restructured, and it will now include a retired civil judge, CPO, social worker, and association members, ensuring a fair and transparent mechanism for resolving vendor-related disputes.

The meeting also deliberated on the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana, with active collaboration from the Dron Rehri-Feri Association. To enhance vending facilities, a new committee was formed to identify additional vending zones across the city. This committee will include representatives from the zonal joint commissioner, HSVP, GMDA, HSIIDC, traffic police, and the Dron Rehri-Feri Association.