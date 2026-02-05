MCM to seek status of STPs at residential societies in Manesar

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) plans to seek a status report on the sewage disposal norms adopted by 74 residential societies under its jurisdiction, said officials on Tuesday. The decision was taken amid the growing concerns over the improper disposal of wastewater at empty plots. (HT)

Officials said the societies will be directed to provide detailed reports showing treatment norms, along with the functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in their vicinity. The decision was taken amid the growing concerns over the improper disposal of wastewater at empty plots.

Earlier on January 29, HT reported that tankers have been disposing untreated water containing suspended solids, harmful bacteria, and chemical toxins at barren land parcels in sectors 77, 78, 79, 80 and 82.

“Societies will be asked to provide a standard report with details on their compliance to STP and its pH, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) standards, along with their plan to dispose of or reuse treated effluent for flushing, landscaping or non-potable consumption,” said Hitender Kumar, joint commissioner of MCM.

A senior MCM official said that residential societies will be asked to submit their replies in a form comprising their sewage disposal details within 48 hours of its issuance. “Based on the results of the exercise, further action to tap the untreated effluent disposal in open areas will be decided. Failure to provide timely details before the end of this week will invite scrutiny from civic bodies including notices to developers or RWAs responsible for managing those societies,” the senior official said.

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) makes it mandatory for developers in their licensing conditions for group housing societies with over 20 housing units or those generating more than 20,000 liters of sewage per day (20 KLD) to ensure zero wastewater discharge into the main sewer line and install adequate STP for treatment of wastewater.

To be sure, the MCM had also sent a notice last week to a residential society in Manesar for not complying with STP norms.