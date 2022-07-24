Member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

The special task force (STF) of Haryana Police arrested a 31-year-old man--a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang--from Sonipat, said officials on Sunday.

The STF Sonipat had received information that the Bishnoi gang was about to carry out some crime in Sonipat, for which it had increased its surveillance in the area.On Saturday night, the STF got information that a car was parked in a suspicious manner on the outskirts of Sector-15. The STF surrounded the car and arrested Praveen Kumar alias P K of Bahadurgarh.

Police recovered two pistols, eight rounds and one round of AK-47 from Kumar at the time of arrest. Three teams of the STF are currently searching various location to trace and arrest his associates.

According to police, Kumar was a petty criminal involved in the smuggling of drugs. He was arrested six times for his alleged involvement in cases pertaining to the use of drugs, assault, dowry, and Arms Act. Police said Kumar met key members of the Bishnoi gang in jail and joined them to become famous.

Sumit Kuhar, superintendent of police, STF, Haryana, said Kumar had conspired to kill Naveen alias Bali of the Neeraj Bawana gang, who is in police remand, on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“Kumar was a petty criminal. He met notorious criminals Sagar Rana and Bunty Deshalpur alias Pradhan in jail and joined their gang,” said Kuhar.

Sandeep Kumar Dhankhar, deputy superintendent of police, STF, Sonipat, led the team in a recent crackdown against wanted criminals and arrested Kumar. “He provided weapons to the gang members and get them delivered to the locations where the gang members planned a crime. Kumar also arranged vehicles for the entire gang to facilitate their escape after the commission of a crime and looked after their accommodation,” said Dhankhar.

According to police, Kumar is an active sharp-shooter of the Bishnoi gang. After Lawrence went to jail, Kumar has been perpetrating crimes at the behest of Goldy Brar.

In April this year, Kumar, along with his associates Sagar Rana and Bunty Deshalpur alias Pradhan, hatched a conspiracy to kill Naveen, who was on police remand, by entering a district hospital in Bahadurgarh and firing at him. The same month, police announced a bounty of ₹5,000 on Kumar for attacking a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang.