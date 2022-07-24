Member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested
The special task force (STF) of Haryana Police arrested a 31-year-old man--a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang--from Sonipat, said officials on Sunday.
The STF Sonipat had received information that the Bishnoi gang was about to carry out some crime in Sonipat, for which it had increased its surveillance in the area.On Saturday night, the STF got information that a car was parked in a suspicious manner on the outskirts of Sector-15. The STF surrounded the car and arrested Praveen Kumar alias P K of Bahadurgarh.
Police recovered two pistols, eight rounds and one round of AK-47 from Kumar at the time of arrest. Three teams of the STF are currently searching various location to trace and arrest his associates.
According to police, Kumar was a petty criminal involved in the smuggling of drugs. He was arrested six times for his alleged involvement in cases pertaining to the use of drugs, assault, dowry, and Arms Act. Police said Kumar met key members of the Bishnoi gang in jail and joined them to become famous.
Sumit Kuhar, superintendent of police, STF, Haryana, said Kumar had conspired to kill Naveen alias Bali of the Neeraj Bawana gang, who is in police remand, on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
“Kumar was a petty criminal. He met notorious criminals Sagar Rana and Bunty Deshalpur alias Pradhan in jail and joined their gang,” said Kuhar.
Sandeep Kumar Dhankhar, deputy superintendent of police, STF, Sonipat, led the team in a recent crackdown against wanted criminals and arrested Kumar. “He provided weapons to the gang members and get them delivered to the locations where the gang members planned a crime. Kumar also arranged vehicles for the entire gang to facilitate their escape after the commission of a crime and looked after their accommodation,” said Dhankhar.
According to police, Kumar is an active sharp-shooter of the Bishnoi gang. After Lawrence went to jail, Kumar has been perpetrating crimes at the behest of Goldy Brar.
In April this year, Kumar, along with his associates Sagar Rana and Bunty Deshalpur alias Pradhan, hatched a conspiracy to kill Naveen, who was on police remand, by entering a district hospital in Bahadurgarh and firing at him. The same month, police announced a bounty of ₹5,000 on Kumar for attacking a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang.
-
Fresh cases of Omicron subvariant BA.4 and BA.5 takes state tally to 192
PUNE State health department on Sunday noted that two cases of BA.4, 28 of BA.5 and 18 of BA.75 have been found in Maharashtra. According to officials, the report by the National Institute of Virology Pune and BJ Medical College Pune, this report has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 cases total tally in the state to 192.
-
Maharashtra on alert as India reports 4th monkeypox case
As the monkeypox cases tally in India goes to four, Maharashtra health department noted that they have alerted all doctors and local health departments to watch out for patients with foreign travel history of symptoms of monkeypox. This is the fourth confirmed case of monkeypox in India, the first three were reported from Kerala. The World Health Organisation declared monkeypox a global health emergency on Saturday.
-
Prayagraj: Two bodies found on tracks under suspicious circumstances
Body of youth and another person with serious injuries were found covered with bed sheets on Pratapgarh-Prayagraj railway tracks in Pratapgarh district on Sunday morning. According to reports, the driver of Saket Express spotted two persons covered with bed sheets lying on the tracks ahead of Vishwanathganj Railway Station in Pratapgarh and informed the station master after stopping the train. SHO of Mandhata police station Ravindra Yadav reached the spot and carried out investigations.
-
Wadgaonsheri-Ahmednagar road ward report highest cases of dengue in July: PMC
Wadgaonsheri - Ahmednagar road ward has reported the maximum number of dengue cases in July this year. With 11 cases in Wadgaonsheri in July alone. Wadgaonsheri - Ahmednagar road and Aundh Baner have reported a maximum of 30 dengue cases each since January. As Pune Municipal Corporation officials continue to fumigate premises of housing societies and commercial spaces to check mosquito breeding spots, the city has reported around 193 dengue cases this year.
-
Ludhiana | Multi-level parking at the District Administration Complex: Clogged entry, lack of space a routine affair
A puddle facing the exit gate of the multi-level parking at the District Administration Complex is the last struggle visitors face each day to find space to keep their vehicles. Setting aside the disorderly parking, the authorities have also failed to provide even the most basic amenities. Monsoons aggravate visitors' woes Due to the rains, water has started seeping through the breaches in the roof to find its way onto the parking surface.
