Mercury touches 45.9 degrees in Gurugram, orange alert for next two days
The inhumanely hot weather on Friday saw people stepping out of their homes tying their scarves and duppattas tightly around their arms and faces as Gurugram not only recorded a maximum temperature of more than 45°C for the second consecutive day but at 45.9°C, it also beat the previous day’s maximum temperature of 45.6°C to become the hottest April day ever.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange heatwave alert for the next two days for the south Haryana region and a yellow alert for Monday. While an orange alert (issued in the likelihood of a severe heatwave) asks administrators to be ‘on alert’ and ‘be prepared’ and asks residents to safeguard themselves and plan well before stepping out of their homes, a yellow alert is issued for a heatwave and requires authorities to ‘watch’ the weather and ‘be updated’.
On Friday, Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 26°C, which was three degrees above normal while the maximum was six degrees above normal, shows IMD data.
Officials from the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, said the day temperatures are likely to remain the same over the next few days.
“Heatwave will continue in the south Haryana region for another three days. The intensity is going to be high over the next two days, for which an orange alert has been issued. A yellow alert has been issued for Monday as temperatures are likely to start reducing due to the impact of a western disturbance,” said a senior official from Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.
“This year, Gurugram district has been exceptionally warm and has also reported the highest maximum temperature across the state on certain days. In the month of April, Gurugram has recorded maximum temperatures between 42-45°C on 14 days. Last year, the city had not touched 45°C in April,” said the official.
Officials further said the city recorded maximum temperature over 45°C on two days in April this year and over 40°C on three days in March.
On Friday evening, the IMD issued an advisory suggesting people to avoid exposure to the sun, drink sufficient water even if one is not thirsty , wear lightweight or light-coloured loose cotton clothes, cover one’s head using cloth, hat, umbrella while stepping out.
The advisory mentions, “With high temperature, there is increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work. Infants, elderly or people with chronic diseases are vulnerable.”
According to the weekly forecast of IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 47°C in Gurugram over the next two days and likely to reduce by four degrees and remain around 40°C by May 5. The minimum temperature over the next five days will remain around 27-28°C.
Officials also said strong surface winds or dust raising winds with speed upto 25-35 kmph are likely to prevail over the state on Saturday and the weather is likely to be dry during the next three days. Dust storm or thunderstorm is likely at isolated places again on May 2-3 over the state.
-
No need to pay heed to loudspeaker row: Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also said that there was no clarity if Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are joining hands for the forthcoming elections and said that such alliances don't last long. Pawar and home minister Dilip Walse Patil were in the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district on Friday to inaugurate the police station building at Katezari, felicitate police personnel from C-60 squad.
-
Prof Nitin Karmalkar stresses on responsible use of social media
Savitribai Phule Pune University, vice-chancellor, Prof Nitin Karmalkar was speaking at the inauguration programme of the second Marathi social media Sammelan organised by Digital Media Premi Mandali, SPPU and Miracle Events, on Friday. Prof Karmalkar said, SPPU is not operational on the Twitter platform and still it is connected to more than seven lakh students. Following the inaugural programme in the first session, Devata Chavan-Patil and Nitin Vaidya, participants, spoke about 'Directions and Direction of Social Media'.
-
One arrested for extorting property dealer
A man was arrested from Rampura flyover on NH-48 at Gurugram Sector 78 on Friday for allegedly demanding Rs10 crore as extortion money from a city-based property dealer, said the police. The police said that the dealer alleged that an unidentified person had sent him text messages and made calls on WhatsApp, demanding Rs10 crore as extortion money.
-
International Dance Day: Dancers perform live at various events after two-year gap
On the occasion of International Dance Day on Friday, dancers and choreographers were excited backstage at many of the auditoriums in the city as they were going to dance in front of a live audience after a gap of two years. At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, the students of Sharvari Jemani's dance company were listening to their guru Sharvari as she gave them last minute tips before their performance.
-
Ghaziabad civic body okays ₹1,417 crore budget
The executive committee of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday cleared the proposed budget for the 2022-23 financial year, which has a proposed expenditure of ₹1,417 crore as against an income of ₹1,337 crore. The officials said that two other important proposals regarding the integrated parking management system (IPMS) and the new property tax structure have been proposed to be taken to the corporation board for further discussions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics